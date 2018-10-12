It is now solidly that time of year again, when the light begins to soften, leaves start to turn and pumpkins (and pumpkin spice) are all around us. Most people will turn to canned pumpkin at least once this season and will probably use it to make that dish that is ubiquitous around the holidays — pumpkin pie. Of course pumpkin pie is delicious with a generous dollop of whipped cream but there are many more delicious things that a humble can of pureed pumpkin can be used to make besides pie.

Things You Didn’t Know You Could Make With Canned Pumpkin, Recipes

We scoured the Daily Meal recipe archives and reached out to our Culinary Content Network of bloggers to find the best pumpkin recipes to make use of that dusty tin you may have forgotten in the back of your pantry.

From enchiladas and a tasty curry to trifle, smoothie bowls, pasta and flan, these recipes will breathe new life into pumpkin puree and are sure to inspire. So go ahead, grab that can of pumpkin and make any or all of these things you didn’t know you could make with canned pumpkin!