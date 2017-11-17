No party is complete without music, even a holiday like Thanksgiving. And of course, no Thanksgiving dinner is complete without turkey. Now, thanks to Spotify, you can combine the two by using one of their customizable playlists as a timer for your turkey.

Just in time for the holidays, Spotify is launching its. The tool will create a playlist filled with music timed perfectly for your bird’s roasting time. To use the Turkey Timer, log in to Spotify, choose whether or not your bird is stuffed or unstuffed , and then select its weight . From there, Spotify will create a playlist for you that’s the exact length of your turkey’s cook time in one of six genres: Americana, family time, feeling thankful, club kitchen, freshly baked, or golden oldies.So an 18-pound, unstuffed turkey under the "family time" playlist will lead to a 4 hour, 30 minute soundtrack featuring favorite tracks from the likes of Queen, Paul Simon, The Monkees, and Coldplay.If you want to use an old-fashioned timer for your turkey but still have your own Thanksgiving dance party, you still can. Spotify has released a playlist of its top Thanksgiving-themed songs, featuring cuts from Justin Bieber, Neil Young, Louis Armstrong, and Adele.

But remember: You can’t actually know if a turkey is finished cooking solely due to its cook time. While it’s a decent indicator, temperature is the true test of a properly cooked bird. Be sure to get the breast meat to 165 degrees and the thigh to 185 degrees. For more Turkey Day tips, check out Butterball Turkey Talk-Line's most-asked questions (and the answers).