No party is complete without music, even a holiday like Thanksgiving. And of course, no Thanksgiving dinner is complete without turkey. Now, thanks to Spotify, you can combine the two by using one of their customizable playlists as a timer for your turkey.
But remember: You can’t actually know if a turkey is finished cooking solely due to its cook time. While it’s a decent indicator, temperature is the true test of a properly cooked bird. Be sure to get the breast meat to 165 degrees and the thigh to 185 degrees. For more Turkey Day tips, check out Butterball Turkey Talk-Line's most-asked questions (and the answers).
