Over 160,000 people want McDonald’s to add a meatless patty to its menu, including Ellen DeGeneres. Although the Change.org petition is five years old, the recent launch of an Impossible Burger at rival Burger King has reignited the public’s passion for a plant-based sandwich or burger from the Golden Arches.

Author Kathy Freston launched her petition to McDonald’s in 2014, explaining: “Adding plant-based protein options at McDonald's will appeal to workers out for a quick lunch, families with health-conscious members out to dinner, children on field trips, and anyone looking for something different than the current menu at McDonald’s where even the french fries contain beef flavoring.”

Freston asked the burger chain for “something hearty and protein-centric” in the burgers and sandwiches that McDonald’s already offers “only with something plant-based instead.” The effort gained attention from TV host Ellen DeGeneres, who posted the petition to her Facebook in 2014, saying that she loved the idea of more options on the McDonald’s menu.

Since Burger King announced a collaboration with Impossible Burger on a plant-based Whopper (currently being tested in the St. Louis market), Freston’s petition has seen new life, shooting to almost 165,000 signatures. Luckily, petitioners may not be too far off from a meatless menu. McDonald’s has begun testing vegetarian nuggets in Norway.

In 2014, there were not as many plant-based patty and “meat” options as there are now in 2019. Brands such as the Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat have become household names due to their collaborations on sandwiches with BK, Del Taco, Carl’s Jr. and White Castle. These innovative offerings present an alternative so good that people claim not to miss meat or dairy.