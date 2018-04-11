The unicorn trend is still going strong in 2018. This year we’ve seen unicorn ice cream, a unicorn cake, unicorn grits, and now: unicorn bread. Supermarket chain Kroger is selling Arizona-based Bakehouse Bread Company’s “Unicorn Bread,” and it is just as glitzy and rainbow-y as the mythical creature it’s named for.

Sugar-y, cake-y “Unicorn Bread” is a vanilla-flavored bread topped with vanilla frosting and sprinkled with a healthy dose of rainbow sprinkles that the packaging refers to as “unicorn sparkle.” It’s also as elusive as a unicorn. According to their Facebook page, Bakehouse Bread Company’s bread will only be available in Kroger stores for the month of April, so if you’re all about the unicorn trend you’d better get your hands on a loaf quick!

The colorful bread has already been spotted in stores and is currently being lusted over by food Instagram accounts such as @theimpulsebuy. “So, um, unicorn bread is a thing,” they captioned the up-close pic of the the “unicorn sparkle.”

A post shared by The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) on Apr 8, 2018 at 3:08pm PDT

