  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Unicorn Grits Are a Thing Now

By
Editor
Make your breakfast magical
unicorn grits
Millers All Day

When we published the news on Target’s unicorn ice cream, we should have known that this was not a last-gasp for the unicorn tend. The colorful, sparkly, and magical fad is still alive and well, even in South Carolina, where unicorn grits are now a thing.

More Unicorn Stories

The Southern staple, great with cheese, sugar, or shrimp, has received a colorful makeover courtesy of Greg Johnsman of Geechie Boy Mill, who is serving pink unicorn grits at his newly-opened Charleston brunch spot, Millers All Day.

Garden & Gun reports that Johnsman discovered the pink kernels that make such rosy-hued grits from an Appalachian farmer who selectively breeds red corn.

“When you mill most red corns, the red is only in the bran layer,” Johnsman told Garden & Gun. “When I first milled this corn, I literally shouted, ‘Oh crap! It’s pink!’”

Millers All Day now has menu items made with the pink stuff, such as the unicorn grits-based collards-and-brisket grit bowl, their lemon icebox pie with pink cornmeal crust, and savory-sweet pink cornmeal cookies. Bags of unicorn grits are also available to purchase in-store.

Looking for more good food in Charleston and beyond? Check out the best food and drink in South Carolina.

Click for slideshow
The Best Restaurant for Breakfast in Every State Gallery
Related Links
What 51 Famous People Eat for Breakfast Gallery8 Most Colorful Cities in the World (Slideshow)The Best Family Restaurants in America Gallery
Tags
news
unicorn
grits
unicorn trend
south carolina