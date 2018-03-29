Sam’s Club has created a rainbow dessert of mythical proportions and it’s right on trend with the never-ending unicorn frenzy. Just in time for National Unicorn Day on April 9 (yes, apparently that is a real holiday), the superstore’s bakery is offering a colorful three-tiered cake topped with a golden horn.

The magical treat, which is available in chocolate or vanilla, will set you back $68.98 and will feed approximately 66 people. Consumers can order it starting April 1, but it’s no joke. The flashy confection is made-to-order, so customers will need to call or visit a store location ahead of time to place an order.



Courtesy of Sam's Club



But believe it or not, some people don’t like cake. Fear not, there are zillions of other Lisa Frank-esque foodstuffs to satisfy your hankering on any day of the year. For breakfast, check out these rose-colored grits and Unicorn Froot Loops. If you’re looking for something to wash that down with, Polar’s limited-edition Unicorn Kisses seltzer water sold out shortly after its re-release in August, but you can still snag some cans on eBay. Sweet tooth? Say no more — Target just launched a store-brand unicorn ice cream for that. If you’re not into glitter but love innovative eats, feast your eyes upon the craziest state fair foods of all time.