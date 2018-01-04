California’s cult-favorite burger chain In-N-Out has added the first new item in 15 years to its menu of burgers, fries, and shakes. Customers can now order Ghirardelli hot chocolate served with marshmallows (on the side by request) from the beachy burger brand.

Although In-N-Out was exclusive to California for many years after its 1948 opening, the company has expanded its burger joints to Utah, Arizona, Texas, Nevada, Oregon, and plans to open 50 locations in Colorado. At all 328 restaurants, diners can experience fresh made-to-order burgers (either with buns or protein-style with lettuce), “animal fries,” and Neapolitan shakes (chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla layered together, for the uninitiated) as well as In-N-Out’s new 8-ounce hot beverage made with Ghirardelli hot chocolate powder served in that iconic palm tree-lined cup.

According to company president (and the founder’s granddaughter) Lynsi Snyder, the hot chocolate is actually a returning menu item. “My grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, served it for many years beginning in the ‘50s. I’m not sure how it fell off the menu but it’s part of our culture and something special for kids, and I’m happy that we’re bringing it back,” Snyder told The Orange County Register.

In-N-Out’s last new menu item, lemonade, appeared over a decade ago, so this recent addition/nostalgic call-back is long overdue. While it may not be the chicken nuggets, the veggie burger, or the NYC pop-up location everyone was hoping for, it’s still a bold move from the best burger chain on the West Coast. Didn’t realize your favorite spot to grab a double-double had been around since 1948? Here are 10 other things we bet you didn’t know about In-N-Out!