In-N-Out Burger has just made a lot of Coloradans’ day, because the beloved regional burger chain announced that it would be bringing its animal style fries and double burgers to Colorado, and it plans to open as many as 50 restaurants. More on In-N-Out Famous Competitive Eater Matt Stonie Downs 4 In-N-Out Burgers in 3 Minutes

In-N-Out Lost Its ‘Best Burger in America’ Title to This Chain

In-N-Out Sued This Small-Town Barbershop for Stealing Its Name

The Real Story Behind In-N-Out’s Crossed Palm Trees

In-N-Out Burger has a lot of die-hard fans, but it’s primarily located in California and the Southwest. Everybody in the rest of the country just has to wait for a trip, or dream about the day an In-N-Out opens in their town. Earlier this year, New York got wildly excited about news of an upcoming In-N-Out Burger pop-up restaurant in NYC. When it turned out to be a cruel hoax that was not involved with In-N-Out at all, people were furious.

According to the OC Register, though, the upcoming Colorado expansion is very real. The company has previously said that it was reluctant to open in other markets because it worried that it could not keep up its quality standards if restaurants were too far away from the company’s beef production facilities. To solve that problem for the Colorado expansion, the company says it will build a new beef-patty production facility and distribution center in Colorado Springs. That facility could eventually serve up to 50 In-N-Out restaurants within 350 miles.

The expansion is still in the planning stages, so it could take more than a year for the first Colorado In-N-Out to open. Fans have been waiting for years, though, so a little longer probably won’t hurt. In the meantime, check out these 10 things you didn’t know about In-N-Out.