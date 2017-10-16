NYC In-N-Out Pop-Up Hoax Has Twitter Users Furious

An event promoting a pop-up location of In-N-Out Burger in New York City has drawn interest from over 40,000 on Facebook despite indications the entire affair is a hoax. The event, posted October 14 by the page NYC Popups, promises three days of festivities from October 27 through October 29 with art, music, special guests, free samples, and various In-N-Out Burger swag.

Unfortunately for East Coasters eager for a taste of the California-based fast-food chain, the event won’t be taking place. Numerous Facebook users posted screenshots of responses from the In-N-Out account confirming that “In-N-Out Burger is not doing any events in New York.”

Although a very real In-N-Out popup drew crowds in London in 2016, the chain has declined to expand to New York, largely due to a commitment to freshness in its supply chain. Perhaps eager eaters should have been less credulous to start with — suspiciously, the event seems to be the first-ever post from the NYC Popups page.

The account had not responded to The Daily Meal’s inquiries at the time of publication. The address listed for the event is a currently unoccupied storefront in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

The West Coast burger chain’s easternmost locations are in Texas, but their reputation clearly has East Coasters champing at the bit for a chance to partake. Many reacted to reports of the pop-up with elation.

my mom just told me there's gonna be an in-n-out in new york and my heart just jumped for joy — pumpkin joy🍂 (@peeeejy) October 16, 2017

In-N-Out has a pop up in New York the day I leave New York 🙄 — Lauren Santana 🔮👻 (@laurensantana23) October 15, 2017

For many, the excitement over the prospect of the pop-up was quickly followed by anger over the false promise.

I was practically devastated when I found out In-N-Out burger wasn't doing an NYC pop up event — Tired Papi 🇩🇴 (@Fake_Anarchy) October 15, 2017

and now there's an NYC In-n-Out pop up fake FB event going around. Why can't people think even a little before sharing? — Jake-o-Lantern (@JakeMHS) October 15, 2017

Not trying to be dramatic but the NYC popup In-N-Out being a lie is the worst thing to happen to me in 2017 — Jess Andriani (@jessxandriani) October 15, 2017

