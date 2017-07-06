Iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel Continues to Reinvent Itself

Opened in 1927, the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel houses years of Tinseltown history — it even hosted the very first Academy Awards celebration in 1929. For decades, showbiz royalty have frequented the famed resort. Stars including Clark Gable, Carole Lombard, Marilyn Monroe, and more recently Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have stayed in its storied rooms.

In celebration of its 90th anniversary this year, the 12-story hotel underwent a renovation that kept much of its rich history, including the massive lobby’s original Spanish tiles and tiered fountain. Its also reinvented itself into a stylish, hip destination with a bowling alley, redesigned guestrooms, and new restaurants and bars.

The 298 rooms and suites have been newly renovated to include modern, stylish décor. Sixty Cabana Rooms around the famous Tropicana Pool now feature vintage hand-blown glass, dark wood floors, and cow-skin rugs. In 2014, the Tower Rooms underwent a major renovation, adding luxurious, comfy beds, lush sofas, huge showers with rainfall heads, large work desks, and big flat-screen televisions, while maintaining the outstanding views of the Hollywood sign and the city below.

The real draw this summer is the Rosy Oyster pop-up wine and oyster bar. Open through October 2017, the 35-seat venue is located adjacent to the David Hockey-painted outdoor pool. Sip on rosé, Champagne, and other wines paired with the freshest selection of oysters during the peak months of LA’s pool season.

Two other restaurants and four bars can be found in the landmark hotel. Directly adjoining the lobby is 25 Degrees, a 24-hour diner-style eatery with crystal chandeliers and cozy leather booths. Snack on American comfort fare featuring burgers, sandwiches, salads, and shakes.

On the other side of the lobby lies the American brasserie Public Kitchen and Bar. Reminiscent of a dining room in a wealthy Beverly Hills mansion of yesteryear, the restaurant exudes vintage Tinseltown with dark walnut tables, huge tufted leather booths, grand brass chandeliers, and a long wooden bar. Dine on classic dishes including foie gras terrine, roasted bone marrow, rigatoni bolognese, roasted monkfish, and a pork chop with cheddar grits.

The Tropicana features a selection of all-day brunch dishes ranging from healthy to indulgent. Menu items include California kale salad, cinnamon French toast, and a short rib grilled cheese.

Guests can head to the intimate Library Bar for locally sourced custom cocktails. Mixologists create one-of-a-kind drinks based on guests’ choices from a wide range of fresh fruit, vegetables, and herbs. The mezzanine level Spare Room houses a two-lane vintage bowling alley adjacent to a dimly lit cocktail lounge and game parlor.

Whether you visit for the trendy Tropicana pool atmosphere (and those seasonal oysters), the laid-back lobby vibe, or the old Hollywood charm, the Roosevelt delivers.