You know how you never want to eat your guacamole when it turns brown? This hack will keep your guac green for days — it’s just kind of disgusting to have to do it.

While wet guacamole sounds less than appetizing, this trick is tried and true. Take your leftover guacamole and put it in a bowl. Cover the top of your guac with about 1/2 inch of water. According to hack website Lifehacker, “you want it smoothed over so the water doesn’t just slip down into it.” Are you gagging yet?

When it’s time to eat your guacamole again, just pour the water out — which also sounds kind of gross. Your guacamole will have maintained its fresh green shade. But how is this possible?

According to The Kitchn, “water is a perfect barrier against oxygen, and since guacamole is dense, a little liquid won't water it down.” Since you won’t be eating soupy, wet guacamole, we think this hack will keep you in chips and guac practically every day of the week. Good thing we can think of 20 reasons to eat an avocado every day.