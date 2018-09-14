In honor of National Guacamole Day, Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” is partnering with packaged guacamole brand Wholly Guacamole to share his favorite guacamole hacks, because you know he loves avocados. The guac icon shared three different tips — using prepared products along with other tasty but accessible flavors — that are as spot-on as you’d expect from the food guru.

"Many people now know of my love for guac, and being a foodie, I'm known to make my own guacamole from scratch. However, no one loves the hassle that comes with it… like waiting for avocados to ripen, or prepping and mashing all the ingredients," he said in a press release.

The coupon site also shows Porowski’s best guac ideas. He recommends one hors d'oeuvre or appetizer that looks adorable served in individual cups — just layer guacamole under marinated, cubed tuna and top with crumbled crispy wontons or tortilla crisps.

For a guacamole full of flavor, the “Queer Eye” cutie recommends adding cubed mango or pineapple and fresh cilantro, plus a handful of canned black beans (rinsed) to make what he calls a “flavor bomb.”

The 34-year-old cook also advocates that guacamole be added to any weeknight meal prep. “Just toss it with leftover chicken breast or pulled rotisserie chicken, cubed, with jicama, fresh cilantro and lime juice. It’s great in a wrap or over rice, quinoa, or even baby kale,” he said.

