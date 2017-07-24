Ina Garten Shares Her Secret to Perfect Guacamole

Guacamole — the apotheosis of all dips, or as some might call it, nature’s butter — has a new sorceress this summer, and it’s no less than Ina Garten herself.

The Barefoot Contessa recently treated Instagram followers to her best trick for the perfect guacamole.

The popular chef and cookbook writer has had a smashing year so far; aside from revealing her killer trick to perfect guacamole, her new show Cook Like a Pro premiered on the Food Network in May and is quickly gaining a big following in part because of her honest, approachable style. For example, earlier this month she confessed that there is one recipe she can't seem to get quite right.

The Contessa has slowly built a loyal audience among the younger generation by encouraging the idea of community and family dinners, which for millennials often take second place next to, you know, music festivals and well, Instagram.

In the post, which has been viewed more than 209,000 times, the cooking host wrote: "Can you ever make too much guacamole?? My secret is lots of freshly squeezed lemon juice to keep the guacamole bright green. And I always buy the avocados a few days in advance so they're perfectly ripe when I'm ready to use them." She also shared a link to her recipe.

So the next time you’re at one of these festivals and in need of an epic guacamole recipe, Ina has you covered, with a few key ingredients — lemon juice and avocados ripened days in advance — and of course a big dose of love directed toward whomever you’re making the dip for.

Trust Ina to maintain those long-lost values while giving us a fresh take on a tried and tested favorite — our very own culinary Athena! And if Ina’s recipe spurs you to seek even more guacamole wisdom, take a look at our 50 — yes, 50 — best guacamole recipes.