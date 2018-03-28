She may not eat tomatoes, eggplants, potatoes, bell peppers, caffeine, or dairy, but supermodel Gisele Bündchen does eat Dunkin’ Donuts. Mrs. Tom Brady divulged to WSJ magazine for their April Style & Design issue that she enjoys the occasional Dunkin’ run along with her Massachusetts family. Bündchen mentioned that she especially enjoys the chain’s doughnut holes.

“Do you know those things called Munchkins?’’ Bündchen asked the interviewer. “Oh, my God. I cannot have one. I have to have, like, 10. They’re so tiny…. It’s a guilty pleasure.”

Bündchen told WSJ that it has become a family tradition for both her and her husband to bring a box of Dunkin’ Donuts Munchkins to their son Benjamin’s hockey practices. Even though it may be hard to believe that the duo, who famously keep a strict diet, eat doughnuts of any size, toting Munchkins to practice has “become a thing,” said the Victoria’s Secret angel and mother of two.

A post shared by WSJ. Magazine (@wsjmag) on Mar 27, 2018 at 5:56am PDT

The crazy thing is, in 2016 Bündchen’s husband told a Boston-based sports radio station that even though his team is sponsored by Dunkin’, he has never tried coffee. But it seems like 2018 is the year of new things for the Brady-Bündchen clan. Tom recently ate his first strawberry ever on The Late Show.

Are doughnut holes your guilty pleasure like Gisele? Check out our list of the best doughnuts in every state and indulge like a Victoria’s Secret model.