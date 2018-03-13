New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is known for his restrictive diet. He doesn’t eat processed foods, sugar, or fruit, and he has legitimately never even had a sip of coffee. There’s also his extreme hydration routine — he reportedly drinks over 37 glasses of water each day, enough to hydrate a healthy person for five days. But on March 12, Stephen Colbert brought out the big guns and got the football star to bend the rules a little.

“My producer tells me that you said to him, ‘I hate strawberries,’” The Late Show host said as he unveiled a bowl of red fruit. Brady immediately turned his nose away and said, “Aw man. I hate strawberries.”

But the funny thing is Brady has never had a strawberry in his life. That’s what he told New York magazine in 2016, anyway. After being challenged about the fact check, he admitted, “I hate the smell of strawberries.” But Colbert challenged him to eat one nonetheless.

Surprisingly, the five-time Super Bowl winner, who was on the show to promote his new book The TB12 Method, went right in and took a big chomp. Judging by the look on his face, he expected to hate it and may have even been anticipating having to spit it out. But then he turned back to the audience and says, “Not that bad.”

To celebrate, Colbert presented Brady with another luxury that he rarely indulges in: beer. The California native grinned from ear to ear and declared, “I was [a] pretty good beer chugger back in the day.” He tossed the brew down his throat, finishing it in less than three seconds.

Although Brady seemed to thoroughly enjoy chugging that beer like a frat boy on spring break, he and wife Gisele Bündchen enjoy their healthy diet of organic vegetables, whole grains, and grass-fed meats. The Bradys are definitely not normal — but to be fair, lots of other celebrities have some sorta weird diet habits, too.