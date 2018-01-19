No matter where you live in the U.S. or what you believe in, all Americans can agree on one thing: Doughnuts are really, really good. Seriously. Can you think of anything more delicious and satisfying than a fresh, warm, pillowy doughnut glazed in hot syrup or coated in cinnamon sugar? Nope. You can’t. And neither can we. That’s why we set out to find the best doughnut shop (and thus, the best doughnuts) in every state.

Selecting the best doughnuts in every state was more challenging that you’d imagine. To set a level playing field for all the competitors, we based our search and our ranking on the taste alone: Price, location, and adherence to tradition were not taken into account. We found addictive classic doughnuts that cost a buck a piece, decadent doughnuts that laugh in the face of tradition , and doughnuts that are the size of your face and the size of your thumb.The absolute best doughnuts are obviously fresh, soft, well balanced, well proportioned, and totally addictive. Whether they’re a simple, classic, glazed doughnut or are decorated to look like the Cookie Monster, it’s the enjoyment of actually eating the doughnut that matters; and that’s what we used to compare the doughnuts across America.When done right, doughnuts really are one of the most perfect foods, which no one in their right mind would ever be able to resist. The doughnut shops we’ve selected here are really doing something right. Read on to discover which doughnut shop won the award in your home state. Carolyn Menyes and Hannah Hoskins contributed to this story.