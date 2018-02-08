Girl Scout Who Sold Cookies Outside Dispensary Could Lose Cookie Sales Awards

The super-smart Girl Scout who sold cookies from a wagon outside a California weed dispensary is at risk for having her cookie sales awards taken away. According to NBC San Diego The San Diego Girl Scout Council is debating whether or not the still unidentified Girl Scout Junior who sold cookies in front of Urbn Leaf dispensary has violated any rules in doing so.

The young Scout was photographed and Instagrammed by the marijuana dispensary wearing All About Cookie glasses and clutching boxes of cookies while standing in front of Urbn Leaf. The photo received both a positive and negative responses from social media, but attracted the attention of the San Diego Girl Scout Council because the young business woman was selling Girl Scout cookies in a commercial area, which is against the rules. A spokeswoman for Girl Scouts San Diego originally told the San Diego Union-Tribune that Scout’s method was a "gray area."

The San Diego chapter has been trying to identify the scout and speak with her family regarding the alleged violation of rules. Council spokeswoman Mary Doyle told NBC San Diego that, “As Girl Scouts, we assume good intent. When we learn that a girl is in violation of a standard/guideline, we almost always discover that the parent was unaware of the rules.”

If the scout is identified and found to be in violation, she risks not receiving the awards Scouts get for cookie sale milestones. Urbn Leaf founder Will Senn said that if possible, he would like to speak with the Girl Scout Council and clear up what he calls a “misunderstanding,” reports CNBC.

“Anytime we can help out by driving more people to support local fundraising like a Girl Scout selling cookies, we’ll do that,” he said.

