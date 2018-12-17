General Mills has decided to bless our cereal aisle with new versions of fan-favorite cereals Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms, and they sound next-level. The brand has released Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros and Fruity Lucky Charms and is bringing back Chocolate Toast Crunch.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros is full of bite-sized churro pieces coated in cinnamon, which sounds like a total upgrade from regular square-shaped CTC. Fruity Lucky Charms are fruit-flavored cereal pieces with the marshmallows in the classic Lucky Charms shapes that you know and love. Chocolate Toast Crunch was first introduced in 2014 and discontinued in 2016; it has been the most requested cereal in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch family since, and now it has returned! It is both chocolate-y and cinnamon-y.

All three cereals will be available at major retailers December 17 for $3.99 for regular size or $4.99 for a family-size box. Never realized there was more to the Cinnamon Toast Crunch family than just regular cinnamon flavor? There are so many things you didn’t know about the 16 most popular breakfast cereals.