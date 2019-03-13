Cracker Barrel is known for its “Southern hospitality,” kitschy decorations and down-home menu. That’s why it’s no surprise that one of Cracker Barrel’s latest menu items is the chain’s take on a Southern favorite.

Cracker Barrel is now serving buttermilk pie nationwide. The comforting dessert features a creamy custard filling topped with whipped cream and sliced strawberries in a buttery pie crust. The dessert’s Southern roots are bona fide — The Daily Meal last year judged buttermilk pie the most iconic pie in Alabama.

If you’re anxious to get a piece, then be aware that this pie is fixin’ to disappear (something only people from the South say). The dessert is only available until May 19.

Also available for a limited time is Cracker Barrel’s French toast latte. Espresso, steamed milk, and cinnamon flavor are blended together and topped with whipped cream, crispy cinnamon crumbles, and a drizzle of syrup. The chain has been offering specialty coffees like this one since 2017.



While the chain’s buttermilk pie and French toast coffee sound equally tantalizing, nothing will beat Cracker Barrel’s hash brown casserole. It’s the most popular item at this chain restaurant!