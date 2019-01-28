Cracker Barrel is known for its trendy Southern bowls, flavored lattes, and Southern charm-filled general store. But customers appear to love it for more than just its fried chicken. According to a poll, Cracker Barrel has the best atmosphere and friendliest service.

Market Force — a mystery shopping firm — polled almost 7,000 people about their satisfaction rates with casual dining chains. Cracker Barrel won the “general menu restaurant chain” category thanks to its Southern hospitality-minded service and pleasant atmosphere. It rose 12 percentage points from last year, beating out regional chain restaurant Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.

Cracker Barrel also received a score of third favorite chain overall, tying with First Watch at 58 percent on Market Force’s Composite Loyalty Index. The poll included restaurants such as Maggiano’s, Golden Corral, Bonefish Grill, Texas Roadhouse, Blaze Pizza, and others.

“Going to Cracker Barrel is all about coming home to a simpler time and place,” Breeanna Straessle, senior manager of corporate communications for Cracker Barrel, told us via email. “From the moment you walk through our doors, you’re treated like family and surrounded with genuine hospitality and warmth. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that our guests experience Cracker Barrel’s mission of Pleasing People when they visit us.”

If you’ve ever been inside a Cracker Barrel, you know that it’s decked out with wood tables and chairs and covered in knickknacks and sweet touches that make you feel more like you’re in someone’s cozy cottage than in a chain restaurant. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that they serve Southern classics that have conquered America.