Cracker Barrel is known for its Southern classics and comfort food like biscuits and gravy, grits, fried apples, and cobbler. However, the home-style chain has been missing one major staple at its restaurants nationwide, and now they're focusing on making it a new Cracker Barrel favorite. Yes, finally, Cracker Barrel is bringing bone-in fried chicken to all of its locations.

While Cracker Barrel has long had other breaded and fried chicken options on its menu — like the Chicken Fried Chicken, a boneless fillet — only a small number of Cracker Barrel restaurants currently offer bone-in fried chicken. But it's clear how much customers love it. “We have been very pleased by the reactions of guests who have enjoyed it at this early point,” a Cracker Barrel representative told The Daily Meal.

The chain is so pleased that they’ve been working on a national rollout of the menu item. According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the new fried chicken dish will become available in all 660 Cracker Barrel locations by the summer of 2019.

Soon, customers across the country can experience the hand-breaded entrée featuring a four-piece half chicken including breast, leg, wing, and thigh, two sides and a choice of biscuits or cornbread.

“We’ve been working hard to bring this new fried chicken entrée to our guests, a process that began nearly a year ago with product development and testing. Today, we’re focused on introducing it to more stores, which requires multiple new pieces of kitchen equipment,” the Cracker Barrel representative said.

“We look forward to sharing more details with you in the future about the high-quality ingredients, authentic preparation, and thoughtful serving of this latest addition to our menu.”

