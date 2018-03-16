Your favorite Southern-style restaurant is rolling out a limited-time menu that includes a down-home take on those trendy grain bowls that have been popping up all over. Cracker Barrel will be offering “Southern Bowls” nationwide beginning March 19 and ending May 6, and all three varieties sound like they are stick-to-your-ribs good.

The Fried Chicken Benedict bowl is made with fried chicken, two over-easy eggs, pimento cheese sauce, sweet pepper and red potato hash, and a buttermilk biscuit.

Their Ham n’ Maple Bacon Bowl also sounds incredibly tasty, loaded up with maple-pepper bacon, hickory-smoked country ham, sugar-cured ham, sticky-sweet maple onion jam, and hash, plus two scrambled eggs, Colby cheese, and two buttermilk biscuits.

Last but certainly not least, the Sausage, Grits Cakes, n’ Green Tomato Gravy Bowl is a feast comprised of a layer of sweet pepper and potato hash under sausage patties topped with two scrambled eggs, shredded Colby cheese, two deep-fried pimento cheese grits cakes, and green tomato gravy — with biscuits, of course.



Cracker Barrel

Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, vice president of culinary for Cracker Barrel, said via a company press release: "Our new Southern Bowls pair classic Southern staples with bolder flavors and seasonings to create new offerings of craveable comfort food with a Southern twist."

There may not be a clump of quinoa or a shred of kale in sight (as in most other recent “bowls”), but Cracker Barrel’s new Southern Bowls might have the right fixin’s to conquer America like these 21 Southern classics.