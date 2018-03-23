Home to the New York Mets, Citi Field opened to the public in 2009, replacing the beloved Shea Stadium. A world-class ballpark known for getting fans to close to the on-field action, Citi Field is perhaps as well known for its diverse food offerings as it is for the players on the team.

At the “New for 2018 At Citi Field” event – held on-site one week before the Mets play their season opener against the St. Louis Cardinals – media and industry professionals were introduced to the latest and greatest developments of Citi Field.

A number of new culinary additions come to Citi Field with the 2018 season. Now, guests can nosh on fried chicken from Lil Sweet Chick, ice cream in Hong Kong egg waffles from Wowfulls, and cheese-covered everything from the Baked Cheese Haus.



Jacqui Wedewer Raclette-covered brat

Speaking of Sweet Chick, one of its owners (and Queens native) is legendary rapper Nas, who was slinging sandwiches for the event. It is unclear whether Nas is the only hip-hop artist related to Citi Field, as even though Effen Vodka now has a branded area in the stadium, 50 Cent’s ownership in the company is currently unknown. (50 Cent is also a Queens native.)

Meanwhile, there are new menu offerings from most of the already-established vendors. Fan-favorite Two Boots Pizza will be serving up its vegan pie, or get an order of loaded fries to go with your fried chicken sandwich from David Chang’s Fuku. (Or, honestly, get it all.)

Citi Field now also offers more premium seating options – most with complimentary beer, soft drinks, and snacks. Behind home plate, the First Data Club is replacing the Delta Club and doubling its footprint. The premium food and beverage space has in-seat service for its complimentary concessions – some bites exclusive to the area.

The Citi Pavilion, also debuting this season, sits over the bullpen and next to Shea Bridge with a panoramic view of the field. The area includes a private and centrally located bar. Capacity is limited to 60 ticketed seats and 32 standing room-only spaces, so these seats are sure to go fast.

The Mets gave away more than one million free items last season and 2018 should be just as successful. Giveaways scheduled include a Star Wars-themed Mr. Met bobblehead (known as “Met Solo”) and a Mets Build-A-Bear Teddy. The most sought-after freebies have returned again: the Thor­-themed Noah Syndergaard bobblehead and the Yoenis Cespedes garden gnome.

You may run into the Mets’ executive director of communications, Harold Kaufman, noshing on the steak sandwich from the Pat LaFrieda stand – it’s his favorite. But he is excited about the Wowfulls ice cream: “I’m looking forward to feasting on that for many of the 81 home games.”

For MLB fans looking to taste more than Citi Field, all 30 ballparks are participating in the MLB Foodfest, which takes place in Bryant Park on April 21 and 22. The Mets’ offering is slated to be the Classic NY Deli Pastrami Sandwich. The interactive event will be more than 20,000 square feet of bites and eats representing the best the country’s stadiums have to offer. If you can’t get tickets to see your home team play, check out one of the country’s best sports bars instead.