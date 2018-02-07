Vegan Pizza

With its polenta crust, homemade sauce and sautéed vegetables, this pizza is packed full of flavor, protein, and so much more. It's still pizza like you know and probably love, but it’s dairy and gluten-free, with the addition of Sneak’s new Vegan Protein Powder. You can use another protein powder of your choice if you so wish.
Recipe courtesy of Sneakz.
* Optional: vegan cheese shreds, additional parsley and seasoning for topping
Line a couple of pizza pans with parchment paper and chop a small handful of parsley. Set both aside.
In a large pot over high heat, bring stock to a boil. Then, reduce heat to medium and add the following crust ingredients: olive oil, salt, garlic powder, oregano (or Italian seasoning), and black pepper.
Whisking continuously, pour polenta and protein powder into the pot and continue whisking for 3-4 min. until thickened. You are looking for a stiff, but creamy consistency. Add extra water if this becomes too thick.
Add in parsley and nutritional yeast. Mix, then remove from heat.
Scoop an even amount onto each pan and spread evenly around the pan to form circles. You are looking for 1/2 inch thickness or less for your crusts.
Transfer pans to a refrigerator and let the polenta set (approx. 20 min).
Preheat your oven to 450ºF.
Combine pizza sauce with protein powder until powder is well-incorporated into the sauce. Set aside.
In a skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, etc. Add the tomato.
Stir in garlic and pizza sauce mixture. Then, season with salt and pepper. Cook another minute or two, and then remove from heat and set aside.
Next, remove crusts from the fridge. Bake for approximately 25 minutes, flipping halfway through.
Once crusts are done baking, layer with pizza sauce, sautéed veggies, and if desired; vegan cheese.
Broil on low on the top rack for a couple min. until toppings are slightly browned and cheese is melted (if using).
Remove from oven and top with fresh parsley and additional seasonings, as desired.
Cut, serve, and ENJOY!