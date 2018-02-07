Vegan Pizza

Line a couple of pizza pans with parchment paper and chop a small handful of parsley. Set both aside.





In a large pot over high heat, bring stock to a boil. Then, reduce heat to medium and add the following crust ingredients: olive oil, salt, garlic powder, oregano (or Italian seasoning), and black pepper.





Whisking continuously, pour polenta and protein powder into the pot and continue whisking for 3-4 min. until thickened. You are looking for a stiff, but creamy consistency. Add extra water if this becomes too thick.





Add in parsley and nutritional yeast. Mix, then remove from heat.





Scoop an even amount onto each pan and spread evenly around the pan to form circles. You are looking for 1/2 inch thickness or less for your crusts.





Transfer pans to a refrigerator and let the polenta set (approx. 20 min).





Preheat your oven to 450ºF.