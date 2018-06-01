Chipotle knows free food is definitely the best way to say “thank you.” The Mexican-style fast-casual chain is saying thanks to nurses across America and Canada on June 5 with a nurse-exclusive buy-one-get-one-free burrito offer. On June 5, all nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or order of tacos with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.

"Nurses are some of the most selfless people and make such significant contributions to our society day in and day out," Laurie Schalow, chief communications officer at Chipotle, explained in a press release. "Every year, we want to make sure we do a little something to make them feel appreciated and ensure all that they do doesn't go unnoticed."

So Chipotle is choosing to notice those RNs, NPs, CRNAs, CNSs, CNMs, LVNs, CNAs, and local equivalents who come with their IDs by throwing in a free burrito or tacos — after the purchase of a separate entrée of course. The deal will last from the time each Chipotle location opens to when it closes, so there’s no need to show up in your work scrubs. If you’re looking for more free food, and it also happens to be the anniversary of the day you were born — these 33 restaurants will give you free food on your birthday!