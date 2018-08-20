The burrito just might be the world’s most perfect food. Seriously, what’s not to love? All the food groups are covered, and best of all, it's handheld. In honor of this bundle of culinary joy, we’re pleased to present our sixth annual ranking of the best burritos in America.

The 50 Best Burritos in America 2018 Gallery

First things first: What, exactly, is a burrito? For today’s purposes, we’re talking about a tidy cylinder tightly wrapped up in a flour tortilla, filled to nearly bursting with the aforementioned Tex-Mex favorites: your choice of rice, beans, cheese, meats like carnitas, al pastor, and carne asada, vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, and maybe some hot sauce, all the flavors co-mingling to create a flavor bomb that’s customized precisely to your liking.

In order to compile our ranking, we looked at burritos from all across the country and applied several strict criteria: Are all the ingredients fresh? Is there a good selection of meats and add-ons? Can you customize your order, right down to the amount of crema? Is it renowned by critics and locals alike in its city? When you drive up to this place, does your mouth immediately start to water, forcing you to impulsively pull over and, before you know it, you’re diving face-first into the burrito of your dreams? Yeah, those are the burritos we’re looking for. There are few foods quite as satisfying as a well-made burrito, and these 50 restaurants do it better than anyone else.