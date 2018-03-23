Chipotle Could Be Adding Frozen Palomas to Its Menu (and They Are a Boozy Delight)

Chipotle began its foray into alcoholic beverages with the fittingly festive Frozen Margarita in 2013. Now, the slushy menu item has a companion: the Frozen Paloma Margarita, testing currently at Chipotle’s NEXT Kitchen in New York City.

The drink comes in a standard 14-ounce plastic cup and costs only $6.20 — so you are definitely getting your money’s worth. When one editor tried the margarita for herself, she started feeling the buzz after finishing just half the glass (er, plastic cup). This slushy can make you sloshy.

The chain's Frozen Paloma Margarita, inspired by the classic Paloma, is made with Sauza Tequila, grapefruit juice, agave syrup, and citrus juice. The Paloma, one of the most popular ways to drink tequila in Mexico and on the menu at any Mexican restaurant anywhere that's worth its salt, are typically made with grapefruit soda.



Our tester, normally a big fan of classic Palomas, was pleasantly surprised by the budget-priced booze. It was much more sugary than the original, but she reports that it tasted not just sweet, but also tangy and boozy all at once — a dream come true in warmer weather. The drink would be best sipped on a sunny summer day with a side of chips and guac. And now that Chipotle’s fixed up their queso recipe for the better, that dream will likely become a reality for her and other Paloma fans.

Chipotle might just win out over your local cheap Mexican place — the location is also testing nachos and quinoa. Innovations like these are frequently tested at NEXT Kitchen — one of many things you may not have known about Chipotle Mexican Grill.