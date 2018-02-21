chipotle
jetcityimage / istockphoto.com
Chipotle Is Testing Adding Quinoa to Its Menu

The red and gold grains are tossed with citrus juice, cumin, and cilantro

As Chipotle continues the struggle to win back E. coli-cautious customers, the chain is adding a new healthy option to the menu in hopes of enticing eaters. The Tex-Mex chain is currently experimenting with a quinoa mix at its test kitchen in New York City. No word on whether or not the superfood will have a nationwide rollout.

"The quinoa is made with red and gold quinoa tossed with a little citrus juice, cumin, and freshly chopped cilantro," Chipotle spokesperson Chris Arnold told Business Insider. "We are recommending that added to a salad or in place of rice in another entree."

While the wholesome grain may attract health-conscious consumers, the fast-casual brand hasn’t always received rave reviews with new releases. Diners were so vocally dissatisfied with Chipotle’s all-natural queso that the company actually changed its recipe under the radar. The sauce, which was introduced to the test kitchen last July, launched in stores across the U.S. in September.

Still on the fence about whether or not you trust Chipotle after its big foodborne illness outbreak in 2015? Here are all 12 ways the company is trying to make amends.

