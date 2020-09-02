Cake mix is a common pantry item, which means it likely sits in your cabinet until birthdays or holidays or until you get the urge to bake a quick and easy dessert. And once you get that sweet tooth, it can be frustrating to find that the box of cake mix you bought on sale is well past its use-by date. Can you still use expired cake mix? Here’s everything you should know before giving it a try.

While cake mix can last for up to 18 months after opening, Duncan Hines doesn’t recommend using its product if it has passed the “Best If Used By” date, which can be found on the outside of the box.

Although the company states that there aren’t any safety risks if you do use cake mix past its use-by date, there could be changes in the taste and texture. Using cake mix past its recommended date may cause the cake to be less fluffy or even coarse in texture.

It is important to note that if the cake mix is kept in a humid environment, it can grow mold. And while mold in small doses isn’t usually harmful, it can be if someone is allergic to it.

While it’s probably best practice to avoid using expired cake mix, if you really want to get your chocolate fix, just inspect the packaging first to check for mold. Once you know the cake mix is good to go, get started on some of these incredible recipes that take boxed cake mix to the next level.