The Simple Cake Mix Hack For Pancakes In A Pinch
Pancakes are often a tried-and-true morning treat that can keep you full and happy all day. But, if you're craving them and suddenly realize you're short on pancake mix, there's another food stuff that can come to the rescue. Boxed cake mix is a convenient and quick solution that yields similar results.
Although the packaging on pre-made cake and pancake mix advertise different foods, they both contain the necessary ingredients that define the foundation of flapjacks. Both boxes contain flour and leavening agents like baking powder or baking soda that work together to facilitate rising for light and fluffy griddle cakes. Just add eggs, milk, and butter or oil as you would with a standard box of pancake mix, and you'll be enjoying a tall stack of syrup-drenched pancakes in no time.
From chocolate and vanilla to fruit-inspired varieties like lemon or strawberry, cake mixes also come in a wide range of exciting flavors, which allows you the chance to enjoy a broader spectrum of pancake flavors.
Cake mix versus pancake mix
Although cake mix is the ideal substitute for boxed pancake mix, there are some key differences to consider before getting started with the swap.
If you've ever enjoyed the comforts of both cake and pancakes, you know cakes are typically sweeter than their breakfast counterparts. This key difference is a result of the additives in pre-made cake mix, such as sugar and flavoring extracts that give cake its quintessential dessert-like essence. Pancake mix, on the other hand, is typically equipped only with the essentials, and the finished result is often a neutral-flavored batch of flapjacks that call for butter and syrup to enhance its overall taste.
Whether it's double-chocolate chip or blueberry flavored, cake mix is specifically tailored for various types of cakes, which limits customization. On the other hand, pancake mix is a blank canvas that invites you to add your own flair. But, if you add too many of your own additional ingredients to cake mix when you're using it for this swap, you may end up with pancakes that have clashing, claustrophobic flavors.
Striking a balance when using this swap
If you're aiming for a dessert-inspired breakfast that's sweet, sugary, and full of flavor, then you won't need to make any adjustments to your cake mix for a crowd-pleasing stack of pancakes. But, if you're hoping to achieve that classic, more basic pancake taste, there are a few measures you can take to get exactly what you're craving.
For starters, opt for a simple cake batter such as plain vanilla instead of richer cakes like chocolate or birthday cake flavors. But even then, you still might end up with a too-sweet stack of pancakes. To combat tooth-achingly sweet cake batter pancakes, consider removing some of the pre-made mixture and replacing it with plain flour free of additives and sugar.
And, instead of using butter as your fat, consider olive oil for a less rich flavor. When it comes to the milk the recipe calls for, water might be a more neutral option. Acids like lemon juice or even a dash of apple cider vinegar can also cut also through the sweetness of the cake batter for a more subdued flavor. When it comes to toppings, opt for pure maple syrup, honey, or agave nectar instead of syrups loaded with added sugar.
Whether you prefer it beaming with sweetness or steeped in simplicity, cake mix is always there for you when you're short on pancake mix.