The Simple Cake Mix Hack For Pancakes In A Pinch

Pancakes are often a tried-and-true morning treat that can keep you full and happy all day. But, if you're craving them and suddenly realize you're short on pancake mix, there's another food stuff that can come to the rescue. Boxed cake mix is a convenient and quick solution that yields similar results.

Although the packaging on pre-made cake and pancake mix advertise different foods, they both contain the necessary ingredients that define the foundation of flapjacks. Both boxes contain flour and leavening agents like baking powder or baking soda that work together to facilitate rising for light and fluffy griddle cakes. Just add eggs, milk, and butter or oil as you would with a standard box of pancake mix, and you'll be enjoying a tall stack of syrup-drenched pancakes in no time.

From chocolate and vanilla to fruit-inspired varieties like lemon or strawberry, cake mixes also come in a wide range of exciting flavors, which allows you the chance to enjoy a broader spectrum of pancake flavors.