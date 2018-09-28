Robots are meant to be the future, but we have a feeling humans will still be the ones writing the ads. Burger King claims to have used artificial intelligence to write a series of commercials, and they’re amazingly bad. You have to see these ads for yourself to experience the greatness of copy like “gender reveal bad; tender reveal yum” and “bed of mayonnaise for extra sleep.”

According to a press release from the brand, the commercials were written by a deep-learning algorithm project that Burger King calls their “Agency of Robots.” Burger King’s robots used complex software that “simulates how a human brain operates” to come up with sentences such as “The Whopper lives in a bun mansion — just like you.” If only that were true.

“Artificial intelligence is having an increasingly relevant role in many industries, and creative advertising isn’t the exception,” the brand said. “That’s why the Burger King brand decided to use high-end computing resources and big data to train an artificial neural network with advanced pattern recognition capabilities by analyzing thousands of fast-food commercials and competitive reports from industry research.”

Yes, that may sound futuristic and complicated, but please watch these videos because they are so deeply funny. Plus, the commercials feature a robot doing the voiceover. We love the future!

“Tender plus sauce equals romantic dinner.” How did this AI get hold of our Friday night plans?

“We are not sorry, the potato deserved this,” their AI wrote of Burger King’s chicken fries. The AI named the commercial “Chicken Fries Beat Potato Loser.”

“Tastes like bird.” Descriptive!

“The whopper is back. It never left, but it’s back,” this commercial begins. It ends fantastically with, “Have it Uruguay.” Yes! Let’s have it Uruguay!

We think these robots need a few tweaks before writing any more commercials for one of the biggest burger chains of 2018.