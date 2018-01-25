burger king
Courtesy of Burger King
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Burger King Trolls Trump Administration With Net Neutrality Commercial

By
Editor
The nearly 3-minute ad explains net neutrality by using Whoppers

Burger King released a new ad mocking the Trump Administration’s decision to repeal net neutrality, which would allow internet providers to surge prices for faster speeds and censor or prioritize content. To explain these effects in layman’s terms, the burger brand conducted a social experiment with their very own customers and Whopper sandwiches.

more on burger king

In the nearly three-minute clip, restaurant guests who order Whoppers at the regular price of $4.99 have to wait a long time to receive their orders. To receive meals quicker, patrons can pay $12.99 for fast service or $25.99 for hyper-fast “MBPS,” which stands for “making burgers per second.”

This ruling made people furious because higher paying customers were getting food first. But once they realized they were guinea pigs in the “Whopper Neutrality” test, each irate customer understood the potential harmful effects of repealing net neutrality.

“We believe the internet should be like Burger King restaurants, a place that doesn’t prioritize and welcomes everyone,” the chain’s global chief marketing officer Fernando Machado said in a release. “That is why we created this experiment, to call attention to the potential effects of net neutrality.”

The commercial ends with Burger King’s mascot sipping from an oversized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup mug — a crack at Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai, who is known to drink from one at conferences.

And it’s a hit with viewers.

“Net neutrality repealed: I sleep. Whopper neutrality repealed: eyes wide open,” Lumpy Pliskins commented on Youtube.

“No joke just because of this I am going to eat whoppers for the week. Thank BK I always loved you and always will,” Hydrazkiller said.

“Thank you Burger King and acting as a Responsible Corporation and teaching the ignorant masses about Net Neutrality and how they are giving up their rights by doing nothing,” MaJieMao wrote.

For more on the Florida-based, politically active fast food giant, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Burger King.

Click for slideshow
The 101 Best Burgers in America for 2017 Slideshow
Related Links
10 Crazy Secrets Your Favorite Fast Food Chains Don't Want You to Know SlideshowBurger King Babies: 2 Women Give Birth at the Same BK Parking LotThe Different Eating Habits of Presidents Obama and Trump 15 Funniest Food Pranks
Tags
news
burger king
whopper
net neutrality
whopper neutrality
burger
fast food
politics
Trump