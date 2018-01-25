Burger King Trolls Trump Administration With Net Neutrality Commercial

Burger King released a new ad mocking the Trump Administration’s decision to repeal net neutrality, which would allow internet providers to surge prices for faster speeds and censor or prioritize content. To explain these effects in layman’s terms, the burger brand conducted a social experiment with their very own customers and Whopper sandwiches.

In the nearly three-minute clip, restaurant guests who order Whoppers at the regular price of $4.99 have to wait a long time to receive their orders. To receive meals quicker, patrons can pay $12.99 for fast service or $25.99 for hyper-fast “MBPS,” which stands for “making burgers per second.”

This ruling made people furious because higher paying customers were getting food first. But once they realized they were guinea pigs in the “Whopper Neutrality” test, each irate customer understood the potential harmful effects of repealing net neutrality.

“We believe the internet should be like Burger King restaurants, a place that doesn’t prioritize and welcomes everyone,” the chain’s global chief marketing officer Fernando Machado said in a release. “That is why we created this experiment, to call attention to the potential effects of net neutrality.”

The commercial ends with Burger King’s mascot sipping from an oversized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup mug — a crack at Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai, who is known to drink from one at conferences.

And it’s a hit with viewers.

“Net neutrality repealed: I sleep. Whopper neutrality repealed: eyes wide open,” Lumpy Pliskins commented on Youtube.

“No joke just because of this I am going to eat whoppers for the week. Thank BK I always loved you and always will,” Hydrazkiller said.

“Thank you Burger King and acting as a Responsible Corporation and teaching the ignorant masses about Net Neutrality and how they are giving up their rights by doing nothing,” MaJieMao wrote.

