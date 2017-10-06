‘Bob's Burgers’ Is Getting Its Own Feature-Length Film in 2020

Twentieth Century Fox has announced that cartoon smash hit Bob’s Burgers will be getting its own feature-length movie in 2020. The New York Daily News has reported that the Emmy Award-winning series is set to debut on the big screen in July of that year.

“We're thrilled to be invited to bring Bob's Burgers to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said in a statement. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who've never seen the show… In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

We wonder how the silver screen will be able to handle all of Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene, and Louise Belcher’s antics. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that it will be jam-packed with new and iconic Tina Belcher quotes.

Hopefully the film will incorporate many of Bob’s wonderfully punny burger names. (There have been several great ones during the eight seasons the cartoon has been running, but our favorite burger names still include, the “Foot Feta-ish,” the “Chevre Which Way But Loose,” and the “Hit Me With Your Best Shallot.”) We wish these cartoon foods were real!