Applebee’s $1 Margarita Returns for April

Nothing says spring like $1 margaritas

It’s officially spring, and with all the April showers and May flowers comes another reason to celebrate: The Dollarita is back at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar! Last year, the chain offered $1 margaritas throughout October, and now the offer has returned for the entire month of April. The margaritas that you know and love will be served on the rocks and made with premium tequila and tasty margarita mix for just $1 until May.

“Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our Dollarita is the most refreshing drink money can buy,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said in a statement. “We first introduced the Dollarita to America last October, and we’re excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring.”

Dollaritas will be served all day every day at Applebee’s locations. As with all alcoholic beverages in the U.S., guests must be 21 years old or older to enjoy responsibly. Don’t have an Applebee’s near you? You can check out more of the best chain restaurant happy hour deals here.

