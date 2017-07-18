Applebee’s in Texas Offer Margaritas for a Buck – “DollaRitas” – AND Half-Price Appetizers All Day on National Tequila Day – Monday, July 24

Applebee’s Restaurants in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Central and East Texas In Midst of July Promotion Where Margaritas Are a Buck, and Adds Half-Price Appetizers All Day on Tequila’s Special Day

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) When it comes to celebrating National Tequila Day, participating Applebee’s in Texas decided to start the party early and stay late, extending half-price appetizers all day on Monday, July 24, 2017, in addition to featuring $1 margaritas that started on July 1 and last through month’s end.

Apple Texas, a franchise partner of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar with 65 restaurants in The Lone Star State, announced earlier this month it would be offering its best-selling 10 oz. Margarita for a buck for an entire month. The aptly-named DollaRita is available during all open hours in the restaurant and bar at Apple Texas-owned Applebee’s in Austin, East Texas, Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco and surrounding areas in July. The half-price appetizers, which are available after 10 pm every day, will be available all day on July 24th in order to ensure a rocking deal and feel on the tequila’s special day.

“This year we’ve added a National Tequila Day Party at Applebee’s in July. In the midst of our hot Texas summer, we have been treating our valued guests to an unbelievable deal on our most popular margarita, which we call the ‘DollaRita,’” said Chris Dharod, Chief Operating Officer of Apple Texas, a subsidiary of SSCP Management, owned by Dallas businessman and philanthropist Sunil Dharod. “Of course, on the day when the rest of the world wakes up to the greatness of tequila, we wanted to add an all-day appetizer special so that we can see more of our neighbors on the holiday.”

All 65 Apple Texas-owned Applebee’s in DFW, Houston, Austin, Waco, East Texas, and surrounding locations will offer continue to offer margaritas for a dollar through July 31. Guests with questions are encouraged to call their neighborhood Applebee’s for more information.

About Apple Texas

Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. Apple Texas operates 65 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Texas.

