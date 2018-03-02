These Gold Glitter Coated Red Velvet Doughnuts Are Academy Awards-Ready

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken has created the perfect doughnut for your Academy Awards snacking, and it’s just as gold and shiny as an Oscar.

Their “Red Carpet Doughnut,” a gold glitter-coated red velvet doughnut, is meant to "capture the awards show experience in a doughnut," brand co-founder and CEO Elliot Spaisman announced in a press release. The sparkly, sugary snack was made in honor of the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony, which will be televised on ABC and streamed on various outlets Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

"Everyone loves awards show viewing parties and everyone loves doughnuts. We decided to combine the two and create a doughnut fit for Hollywood, inspired by our newest location in Downtown Los Angeles, which opened a year ago,” Spaisman said.

“The Red Carpet Doughnut’s golden outside reminds us of a golden statue, while the red velvet inside suggests the celebrity-filled red carpet.” We couldn’t agree more. The lush red doughnut cake is reminiscent of the luxe red carpet our favorite celebs will be traipsing down pre-show. Plus the shimmery gold doughnut coating is Oscar-worthy in its presentation.

The sparkly doughnuts are currently being sold for $5 during Oscar weekend in Astro’s LA restaurant. “It is more of an LA initiative,” a member of Astro Doughnuts’ PR team told The Daily Meal. However, they will also available in Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken’s Washington, D.C., and Virginia locations through the weekend, in a limited quantity. Hungry for more? These are the best doughnuts in every state.