Vineyards near Okanagan Lake
Stan Jones | Dreamstime
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. World of Wine
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. World of Wine

Trump Administration Targets Canadian Wine Sales Law

By
Editor
The government has revived a complaint filed with the World Trade Organization

Prominent non-drinker and non-winery-owner (despite what he claims) Donald Trump has picked a fight with Canada — a major market for American wine, ranking second only to the European Union in imports — over wine sales regulations in British Columbia.

Related Stories

While the U.S. is in the process of renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico, the Trump administration has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization about a law in British Columbia — the country's second-largest wine region after Ontario's Niagara Peninsula — that allows only that province's wines to be sold in grocery stores. Wines from elsewhere in Canada and imports from the U.S. and other wine regions are currently relegated to separate stores, often adjacent to grocery outlets.

The complaint had originally been filed in the last days of the Obama administration, and has only just now been revived.

Bryan Mercurio, a WTO expert from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told CNN Money that the issue was "low-hanging fruit" and that, since the British Columbian policy clearly violated WTO rules, "the U.S. has a very high chance of success."

Click for slideshow
10 Nutritionists Weigh In on Donald Trump's Diet Slideshow
Related Links
Chef José Andrés Sends a Message to Trump in a Series of Viral TweetsNutritionist Says Donald Trump’s Diet Makes Him MoodyPresident Trump's Awkward UN Wine Toast Goes Viral
Tags
wine
canada
British Columbia
Donald Trump
Canadian wine