How do you plan to celebrate your Fourth of July weekend? Heating up the grill with family in your backyard or at your local park? At the beach stuffing your face with hot dogs and burgers before taking in a fireworks show? No matter where you picnic or what you throw on the grill, there's one easy, sweet treat that will make you feel patriotic.

This white chocolate dessert is just as American as apple pie. But skip baking in the heat when you make this simple chocolate bark using only three ingredients. This sweet delight uses the three symbolic colors for the American flag — red, white and blue — to create the perfect Fourth of July snack. All you need is white chocolate and colorful summer berries.

Use your microwave to melt the white chocolate until it has a smooth liquid consistency. Then pour your melted chocolate on a sheet pan that is lined with parchment paper. Make sure the chocolate is evenly spread out before adding some fresh blueberries and raspberries on top of the chocolate. Set it in the freezer for 30 minutes. Once it’s solid, take it out of the freezer and break it apart into pieces. It doesn’t matter what size, you can make big or small pieces. That’s it, a quick and easy treat that you can make with the kids for Fourth of July.

Feel free to substitute any of ingredients to fit your taste. If you want to keep the theme for the holiday, you can swap raspberries for sliced strawberries or pitted cherries. You can also trade white chocolate for milk or dark chocolate if you're not married to the red, white and blue theme. But if you want to keep on theme, use those sweet, colorful summer berries for more fresh desserts.

This recipe is courtesy of Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy.

Ingredients:

2 cups white chocolate chips

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup raspberries

Directions:

Step 1: In a microwave-safe bowl, place 2 cups white chocolate and heat for 30 seconds, then stir.

Step 2: Pour on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.

Step 3: Spread chocolate out and then place ½ cup blueberries and ½ cup raspberries all over the chocolate.

Step 4: Freeze for 30 minutes, break apart and enjoy!