Three Ingredient Red, White and Blue Chocolate Bark

May 27, 2020 | 5:24pm
Photo courtesy of Jason Goldstein
If you're looking to get patriotic this Fourth of July making this recipe for red, white and blue chocolate bark is a must. The dessert only requires three ingredients and takes just 35 minutes to make.
This recipe is courtesy of Jason Goldstein of Chopy Happy.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups white chocolate
- 1/2 Cup blueberries
- 1/2 Cup raspberries
Directions
1. Place white chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and heat for 30 seconds then stir.
2. Pour on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.
3. Spread chocolate out and then place blue berries and raspberries all over the chocolate.
4. Place in freezer for 30 minutes, break apart and enjoy!
Servings8
Calories Per Serving238
Total Fat14g21%
Sugar26gN/A
Saturated8g41%
Cholesterol9mg3%
Protein3g5%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin B120.2µg9.9%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium87mg9%
Fiber0.8g3.2%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.2mg1%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.5%
Phosphorus78mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium140mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.7%
Sodium38mg2%
Sugars, added25gN/A
Water15gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.3%