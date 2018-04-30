10 Ways You’ve Been Grilling Your Chicken All Wrong

How many times have you been to a barbecue and been faced with sad chicken? What, you may ask, is “sad chicken”? Deep down, I think, you know exactly what I mean. Burnt chicken, dry chicken, chicken with no discernable flavor, chicken that looks alright at first and then turns out to be raw in the middle — ah, that might be the saddest chicken of them all. Grilled chicken should be delicious, moist, tender and full of flavor, but all too often, it isn’t.

All is not lost. Dry your eyes and read on for everything you need to know about chicken and the grill. From the heat upon which you cook your bird to the prep before it even hits the grill, there are a few simple things you can do to change the outcome of your grilled chicken. Turn your foul fowl into palatable poultry and never fear the grill again by avoiding these 10 chicken grilling mistakes.