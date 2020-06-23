Buffalo Chicken Skewer

Preheat your oven to 425°F. and bake the lightly breaded chicken chunks according to package directions. When done, remove the lightly breaded chicken chunks from the oven and allow to cool.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the cream cheese and blue cheese.

With a butter knife or offset spatula, stuff the blue cheese mixture into the celery stalks and then slice into about 1-inch pieces. You should get about 6 pieces per stalk.

Skewer 1 piece of stuffed celery, through its side with the blue cheese mixture facing up, onto a wooden skewer. Skewer a chicken chunk after the celery.

Dip the skewered chicken chunk in hot sauce and place it on a serving tray. Continue with remaining chunks and celery pieces.

Serve Buffalo Chicken Chunk Skewers with extra hot sauce and blue cheese dressing on the side.