Buffalo Chicken Skewer

Gameday and buffalo chicken go hand in hand. But instead of just plain buffalo wings, this recipe takes the game to the next level and adds skewers.
Ingredients
- 1 package of lightly breaded chicken chunks
- 7 Ounces chive flavored cream cheese, softened
- 6 Tablespoons crumbled blue cheese
- 6 stalks of celery
- 1 Cup hot sauce
- blue cheese dressing for dipping, optional
- skewers
Directions
Preheat your oven to 425°F. and bake the lightly breaded chicken chunks according to package directions. When done, remove the lightly breaded chicken chunks from the oven and allow to cool.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the cream cheese and blue cheese.
With a butter knife or offset spatula, stuff the blue cheese mixture into the celery stalks and then slice into about 1-inch pieces. You should get about 6 pieces per stalk.
Skewer 1 piece of stuffed celery, through its side with the blue cheese mixture facing up, onto a wooden skewer. Skewer a chicken chunk after the celery.
Dip the skewered chicken chunk in hot sauce and place it on a serving tray. Continue with remaining chunks and celery pieces.
Serve Buffalo Chicken Chunk Skewers with extra hot sauce and blue cheese dressing on the side.