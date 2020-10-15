What's the best way to make eggs? Oh, maybe ask Chef Jose Andres. He took to TikTok to show viewers how to make his all-time favorite eggs, which looks tid bit similar to shakshuka, but certainly are not. Breakfast Egg Dishes to Make Ahead

The easy tutorial begins with Andres rubbing the inside of a frying pan with lots — no seriously, lots — of butter. Then, he adds a major handful of shredded mozzarella, but says you can use whatever cheese you have at home, and salt.

Next come the eggs. Andres cracks about five directly into the pan, spacing them out evenly. After adding some more salt, he pours in milk, covering the surface area, and adds in a few pieces of sliced cheese, semi-covering the eggs.

Now, it’s time for the oven. After preheating it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, the pan of eggs goes in for five minutes. In the meantime, the chef slices brioche, drizzles it with oil and places it in the oven to toast next to the eggs.

When the egg concoction comes out, the yolks are runny and the cheese is super melty, making it the perfect scoopable situation for topping the toast. This recipe uses a lot of eggs and cheese for one person, but it's perfectly shareable with the addition of more brioche for your guest.

If you’re looking to up your egg game, this is a great place to start, but truth be told, this kitchen staple is one of the most versatile ingredients out there — so get cracking with our arsenal of 101 ways to cook an egg.