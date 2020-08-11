When the coronavirus pandemic first began, cloud coffee dominated the internet as the trendiest way to make a cup of joe, as did homemade bread. The latest obsession is a combination of sorts, sans coffee, called cloud bread, and it’s the fluffiest.

The mass popularity of this fun food is owed to @abimhn, whose baking tutorial has 4.4 million likes on TikTok at the time of this writing. The recipe used in the video is credited to @linqanaaa, and it only uses three ingredients: egg whites, corn starch and white sugar. You can also use food coloring and vanilla if you want.

The steps are super easy. All you have to do is whisk together three egg whites until they’re bubbly, and then add 10 grams (0.35 ounces) of corn starch and 30 grams (1.06 ounces) of white sugar. Whisk until peak stiffs form. Once you have those, you can add the optional food coloring or vanilla flavoring.

Then, plop it on parchment paper atop a baking tray and shape it however you like. Bake at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes. The outside should look golden brown when it’s finished.

When you rip it apart, it’ll look like a cloud and dissolve in your mouth like cotton candy. And if you like cloud bread, you'll likely also enjoy cloud eggs — one of 101 ways to cook an egg.