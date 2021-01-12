Using a sharp knife, make one straight cut from the middle of the tortilla to the edge.

Place the bacon on the bottom right quadrant.

Place the lettuce on the bottom left quadrant.

Place the chicken on the top left quadrant.

Place the tomatoes on the top right quadrant.

Drizzle all ingredients with ranch dressing and season with salt and pepper.

Carefully fold the bacon quadrant over the lettuce. Keep working clock-wise, folding one quadrant over the other until you have a triangle-shaped wrap.

Grill the wrap in a panini press or in a pan and cook over medium heat, flipping once.

Remove from heat once the tortilla has turned a light golden brown, about 3-4 minutes per side.