  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tortilla Hack

January 12, 2021
By
Our version of the TikTok viral sensation
chicken bacon ranch tortilla wrap hack
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

This life-changing tortilla hack first debuted on TikTok and now has several variations. Here is our take on the viral dish as a chicken bacon ranch wrap. Watch the video above for folding directions.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
927
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Everything You Need to Know About the Incredible, Edible Egg: Recipes, Hacks, Nutrition, and More
6 Simple Recipes to Roll in a Tortilla
10 Great Bacon and Avocado Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (10-inch) flour tortilla
  • 2 strips cooked bacon, broken into bite-sized pieces
  • 1/3 Cup iceberg lettuce, chopped
  • 1/4 Pound cooked chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1/2 tomato, chopped
  • 1/3 Cup ranch dressing
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Using a sharp knife, make one straight cut from the middle of the tortilla to the edge.

Place the bacon on the bottom right quadrant.

Place the lettuce on the bottom left quadrant.

Place the chicken on the top left quadrant.

Place the tomatoes on the top right quadrant.

Drizzle all ingredients with ranch dressing and season with salt and pepper.

Carefully fold the bacon quadrant over the lettuce. Keep working clock-wise, folding one quadrant over the other until you have a triangle-shaped wrap.

Grill the wrap in a panini press or in a pan and cook over medium heat, flipping once.

Remove from heat once the tortilla has turned a light golden brown, about 3-4 minutes per side.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving927
Total Fat67g100%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated15g75%
Cholesterol155mg52%
Protein48g97%
Carbs33g11%
Vitamin A55µg6%
Vitamin B120.8µg34.1%
Vitamin B60.9mg71.8%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.8%
Vitamin E3mg21%
Vitamin K114µg95%
Calcium137mg14%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)115µg29%
Folic acid49µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium64mg15%
Monounsaturated21gN/A
Niacin (B3)20mg100%
Phosphorus613mg88%
Polyunsaturated26gN/A
Potassium709mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25%
Sodium1557mg65%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg43.5%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water229gN/A
Zinc2mg22%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
bacon
best recipes
Chicken
ranch
tortilla
wrap
tiktok
tortilla hack