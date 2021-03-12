When you think about it, March kind of has a lot going on. Spring begins, causing us to dream of cold desserts and fresh flavors. St. Patrick’s Day takes over our minds, too, so we search for minty freshness and all green everything. Pi Day reminds us of all things circular, especially the wonder of a classic pie. Oh, and it’s Girl Scout Cookie season, so favorite cookies like Samoas, Tagalongs and Thin Mints replace the Chips Ahoy in our cupboards.

Chocolate Chip Dessert Recipes Beyond the Cookie

If only there was a dessert that’s perfect for increasing temperatures, a lucky holiday, pies and fan-favorite seasonal snacks. Oh, wait, there is! A no-bake freezer Thin Mint pie.

It’s hard to imagine that there could even be such a thing like leftover Girl Scout cookies. But if you found yourself getting a little over-excited when that order form arrived in your hands and got, like, 10 boxes of Thin Mints, we don’t blame you. Sure, you can toss Thin Mints in the freezer and enjoy them for years to come — or you can amp up this minty chocolate cookie’s flavors by turning a box into a pie.

Seriously, Thin Mints make an amazing pie crust. The crisp cookies lend themselves well to being crumbled, and there’s a subtle yet satisfying mint flavor. This base could work well for a silky chocolate pie or sugar cream pie. But, to really play up the fun Thin Mints, we decided to go for a classic kind of pie: the cream cheese/Cool Whip combo. Oh, you know, the nostalgic treat from your childhood.

This triple layer pie uses two tubs of Cool Whip three different ways. You mix one quarter with cream cheese, half with melted chocolate chips and the final quarter with green food coloring for some festive St. Paddy's Day fun. The end result is a pie that’s as Instagrammable as it is genuinely delicious. This pie is minty, creamy, vanilla-y and chocolatey. But if Thin Mints and chocolate chips aren’t enough cocoa for you, consider these recipes for chocoholics.

Ingredients:

1 box Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies (reserve 4-5 cookies to crumble for the top)

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

16 ounces Cool Whip, divided

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 cup chocolate chips, melted

6-7 drops green food coloring

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F. Set aside a few cookies from 1 box of Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies then crush in a food processor or by placing them in a freezer bag and pounding with a mallet or rolling pin. Mix crushed cookies with 7 tablespoons melted unsalted butter. Pour mixture into a pie pan and press with your fingers to form a crust. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove and set aside.

Step 2: Using a hand mixer, blend 8 ounces softened cream cheese with 4 ounces Cool Whip. When fully incorporated, fold in 1/2 cup powdered sugar. Pour into pie crust and spread evenly.

Step 3: Melt 1 cup chocolate chips and fold into 8 ounces Cool Whip. Pour on top of cream cheese layer and spread evenly.

Step 4: Add 6-7 drops green food coloring to remaining 4 ounces Cool Whip and mix until desired color is created. Add more food coloring for a darker green color. Pour on top of chocolate layer and spread evenly.

Step 5: Crumble 4-5 Thin Mint cookies and sprinkle on top of pie. Freeze pie for 4-6 hours. Enjoy!