This chocolate pie recipe offers a smooth feel, rich taste and piles of whipped cream on top.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Eggs in this recipe are not cooked. Choose a carton marked "pasteurized" if you have raw-egg concerns.
Recipe adapted from "Pillsbury's Best 1000 Recipes: Best of the Bake-Off Collection" (1959). It is credited to Mrs. K.E. Cooper, of Silver Springs, Md.
Ingredients
- 1 fully baked 9-inch pie shell (crumb, shortbread or flaky)
- 1 Cup butter, softened
- 1 1/2 Cup sugar
- 4 Ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- 4 eggs at room temperature
- Whipped cream
- Semisweet chocolate
Directions
Settle butter and sugar in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.
Beat on medium-high speed for 15 minutes. Yes, 15 minutes. Set a timer.
Scrape in chocolate and vanilla.
Beat briefly. Scrape down sides.
Slide in 2 eggs; beat 5 minutes. Scrape down sides.
Slide in remaining 2 eggs; beat 5 minutes. Chocolate should be silky smooth with no graininess.
Scrape chocolate mixture into pie shell.
Cover and chill overnight.
Before serving, spread whipped cream over pie.
Use a vegetable peeler to carve on curls of chocolate.
Slice and enjoy.