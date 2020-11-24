  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Pie

November 24, 2020 | 11:13am
Decadent and delicious
chocolate pie
Bill Hogan, Chicago Tribune

This chocolate pie recipe offers a smooth feel, rich taste and piles of whipped cream on top.

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
30 m
30 m
(prepare time)
12 h
(cook time)
8
Servings

Notes

Eggs in this recipe are not cooked. Choose a carton marked "pasteurized" if you have raw-egg concerns.

Recipe adapted from "Pillsbury's Best 1000 Recipes: Best of the Bake-Off Collection" (1959). It is credited to Mrs. K.E. Cooper, of Silver Springs, Md. 

Ingredients

  • 1 fully baked 9-inch pie shell (crumb, shortbread or flaky)
  • 1 Cup butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 4 Ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 4 eggs at room temperature
  • Whipped cream
  • Semisweet chocolate

Directions

Settle butter and sugar in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.

Beat on medium-high speed for 15 minutes. Yes, 15 minutes. Set a timer.

Scrape in chocolate and vanilla.

Beat briefly. Scrape down sides.

Slide in 2 eggs; beat 5 minutes. Scrape down sides.

Slide in remaining 2 eggs; beat 5 minutes. Chocolate should be silky smooth with no graininess.

Scrape chocolate mixture into pie shell.

Cover and chill overnight.

Before serving, spread whipped cream over pie.

Use a vegetable peeler to carve on curls of chocolate.

Slice and enjoy.

