Easy Sugar Cream Pie

Preheat oven to 400F. Prick pie crust in many places with a fork and bake for about 10 minutes directly on the oven rack, or until lightly golden browned around the edges; set aside to cool. While crust bakes, prepare the filling.

To a large heavy-bottomed saucepan, add the milk, sugar, cornstarch, vanilla, salt, and whisk to combine. Cook over medium-low heat for about 10 minutes, or until bubbling and thickened. Whisk nearly continuously throughout the cooking process, and near the end when the filling is getting thicker, whisk continuously to avoid the filling from browning at the bottom of the saucepan.

Add the butter, whisk to combine until melted, and allow filling to boil for another 1 to 2 minutes.

Add filling to pie crust, noting you will have about extra (I had about 1 1/2 cups extra). It’s great warm, chilled as pudding, or you can experiment by making another smaller pie or tart.

Reduce oven temp to 350F.

Place pie tin on a baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, or until bubbling gently near the edge.

Carefully place pie on a wire rack to cool for about 1 hour. Cover with foil and refrigerate for about 8 hours, or until pie is chilled and set.

Evenly sprinkle with cinnamon and serve. Pie will keep airtight in the fridge for up to 1 week.