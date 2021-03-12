If you're a Thin Mint cookie monster, this recipe is for you. It combines a Thin Mint crust, more chocolate, a layer of sweetened cream cheese filling and lots of Cool Whip (after all, pie tastes better with Cool hWhip).
Notes
Editor's Note: Recipe requires freezing time of at least 4 hours.
Ingredients
- 1 box Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies, reserve 4-5 cookies to crumble for the top
- 7 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 16 Ounces Cool Whip, divided
- 1/2 Cup powdered sugar
- 1 Cup chocolate chips, melted
- 6-7 drops green food coloring
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F. Crush 1 box Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies in a food processor or by placing them in a freezer bag and pounding with a mallet or rolling pin. Mix crushed cookies with 7 tablespoons melted unsalted butter. Pour mixture into a pie pan and press with your fingers to form a crust. Bake for 10 minutes.
Step 2: Using a hand mixer, blend 8 ounces softened cream cheese with 4 ounces Cool Whip. When fully incorporated, fold in 1/2 cup powdered sugar. Pour into pie crust and spread evenly.
Step 3: Melt 1 cup chocolate chips and fold into 8 ounces Cool Whip. Pour on top of cream cheese layer and spread evenly.
Step 4: Add 6-7 drops green food coloring to 4 ounces Cool Whip and mix until desired color is created. Add more food coloring for a darker green color. Pour on top of chocolate layer and spread evenly.
Step 5: Crumble 4-5 Thin Mint cookies and sprinkle on top of pie. Freeze pie for 4-6 hours. Enjoy!