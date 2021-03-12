  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Freezer Thin Mint Pie

March 12, 2021
Girl Scout cookie-lovers rejoice!
Thin Mint pie
The Daily Meal/Jacqui Wedewer

If you're a Thin Mint cookie monster, this recipe is for you. It combines a Thin Mint crust, more chocolate, a layer of sweetened cream cheese filling and lots of Cool Whip (after all, pie tastes better with Cool hWhip).

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
511
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Editor's Note: Recipe requires freezing time of at least 4 hours.

Ingredients

  • 1 box Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies, reserve 4-5 cookies to crumble for the top
  • 7 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 16 Ounces Cool Whip, divided
  • 1/2 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1 Cup chocolate chips, melted
  • 6-7 drops green food coloring

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F. Crush 1 box Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies in a food processor or by placing them in a freezer bag and pounding with a mallet or rolling pin. Mix crushed cookies with 7 tablespoons melted unsalted butter. Pour mixture into a pie pan and press with your fingers to form a crust. Bake for 10 minutes.

Step 2: Using a hand mixer, blend 8 ounces softened cream cheese with 4 ounces Cool Whip. When fully incorporated, fold in 1/2 cup powdered sugar. Pour into pie crust and spread evenly.

Step 3: Melt 1 cup chocolate chips and fold into 8 ounces Cool Whip. Pour on top of cream cheese layer and spread evenly.

Step 4: Add 6-7 drops green food coloring to 4 ounces Cool Whip and mix until desired color is created. Add more food coloring for a darker green color. Pour on top of chocolate layer and spread evenly.

Step 5: Crumble 4-5 Thin Mint cookies and sprinkle on top of pie. Freeze pie for 4-6 hours. Enjoy!

