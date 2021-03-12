Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F. Crush 1 box Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies in a food processor or by placing them in a freezer bag and pounding with a mallet or rolling pin. Mix crushed cookies with 7 tablespoons melted unsalted butter. Pour mixture into a pie pan and press with your fingers to form a crust. Bake for 10 minutes.

Step 2: Using a hand mixer, blend 8 ounces softened cream cheese with 4 ounces Cool Whip. When fully incorporated, fold in 1/2 cup powdered sugar. Pour into pie crust and spread evenly.

Step 3: Melt 1 cup chocolate chips and fold into 8 ounces Cool Whip. Pour on top of cream cheese layer and spread evenly.

Step 4: Add 6-7 drops green food coloring to 4 ounces Cool Whip and mix until desired color is created. Add more food coloring for a darker green color. Pour on top of chocolate layer and spread evenly.

Step 5: Crumble 4-5 Thin Mint cookies and sprinkle on top of pie. Freeze pie for 4-6 hours. Enjoy!