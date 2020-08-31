There’s definitely a science to grilling the perfect steak, and the most important thing is making sure you’re cooking your steak long enough and to the desired temperature. The right cooking temperature is pretty much the same across all cuts of steak, so buy a meat thermometer to check for the right temperature and use this guide to get the perfect doneness.

The Best Ways to Cook Cheap Steaks

Extra-rare or bleu

To make a steak bleu, or extra-rare, you only have to bring it to a temperature of 80 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or 26 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Rare

Rare steaks will measure out to have a temperature of 120 to 125 degrees Fahrenheit, or 49 to 51 degrees Celsius.

Medium-rare

To cook yourself the perfect steak, grill it until it has an internal temperature of 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit, or 55 to 57 degrees Celsius, also known as medium-rare.

Medium

Steaks grilled to a medium degree of doneness have an internal temperature of 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, or 60 to 63 degrees Celsius.

Medium-well

For a medium-well steak, grill your meat until the thermometer reads 150 to 155 degrees Fahrenheit, or 65 to 69 degrees Celsius.

Well-done

Despite the fact that many high-end steakhouses refuse to even cook their steaks well, well-done steaks are the most popular steak preference among Americans, followed closely by medium-rare. A well-done steak will have an internal temperature of 160 to 175 degrees Fahrenheit, or 71 degrees Celsius. However you prefer your steak or any other grilled meat, just make sure you don’t make these rookie mistakes while grilling.