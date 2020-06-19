For at-home cooks who struggle to make meals on par with the best restaurant steaks, we’ve got news for you: Patience is the secret to juicy beef. According to experts, your meat needs to rest both before and after it’s cooked to lock in flavorful moisture.

So, how long should you let your steak sit before throwing it on the grill? In an email to The Daily Meal, Fernando Garcia, the director of culinary operations for Black Angus Steakhouse, says to take it out of the fridge and let it come to room temperature. This takes about 20 to 30 minutes and will help the meat cook evenly.

Then, after your steak is done cooking, don’t grab the knife just yet. LongHorn Steakhouse chef Michael Senich says the biggest mistake grillers make is cutting into the steak too early and allowing the moisture to drip out. He suggests waiting one to two minutes before cutting. Similarly, Bridget Wasser, Executive Director of Meat Science, Culinary and Supply Chain at National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, says to wait closer to five minutes.

“Resting prevents flavorful juices from draining onto your plate or cutting board and can result in dryness,” Wasser said. She emphasized the importance of using tongs instead of forks for flipping while cooking. Using a fork will pierce the beef and result in a loss of juices too.

Let’s be frank. A lot of work goes into making a high-quality steak, but even cheap cuts can taste like a five-star meal if you take into account these steakhouse secrets only the experts know.